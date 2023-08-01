Gov. Kathy Hochul sends letter to President asking for federal assistance during the ongoing migrant crisis

A key point of the letter was to ask the President to expedite the work authorization process.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers on the State's efforts to mitigate the ongoing migrant crisis.

During the address, Hochul announced that she had sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal assistance addressing the ongoing influx of migrants to New York City and the effect that has had on the rest of the state.

A key point of the letter was to ask the President to expedite the work authorization process. Hochul has been pushing for this as a way to get asylum seekers to become self-sufficient.

"New York has a very strong job market, and the State is committed to providing job placement services to those who have work authorization and to resettling individuals and families who have applied for asylum," the Governor wrote.

Hochul also urged President Biden and the federal government to provide the State and New York City "with significant financial assistance." Hochul said the State had already committed more than $1.5 billion and forecasts that it could cost New York State an additional $4.5 billion next year to deal with the ongoing crisis.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously stated that the city is projected to pay $12 billion over the next few years to support asylum seekers and migrants.

'Caring for over 58,000 asylum seekers'

Hochul also called on the federal government to make its facilities in New York City and the State available to function as temporary shelters. "The New York City shelter system is caring for over 58,000 asylum seekers and migrants, and the number continues to grow by thousands each week," the letter to the President said.

The Governor concluded her letter by saying, "The federal government should reimburse the State for the costs of deploying the National Guard." In the letter, Hochul writes that the state is spending more than $22 million per month to deploy nearly 2,000 guard members in New York City and across the state.