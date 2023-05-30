Gov. Hochul WNY for Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental bond act listening tour

The listening tour aims to educate the public on applications for possible funds.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act listen tour began in the Buffalo area.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was at the University at Buffalo on Tuesday to talk about potential funding that is available to applicants as well as the eligibility guidelines for the potential projects.

"The Environmental Bond Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fund projects across New York that will protect clean water, create good-paying jobs, protect our beautiful open spaces and promote environmental justice," Gov. Hochul said.

"This listening tour will connect communities with State agency experts to begin this collaborative and transparent process and lay the groundwork to deliver essential funding across the state."

The tour will continue into other regions of the state throughout the summer. Virtual session will be held on June 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. and July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Registration for these sessions can be completed on the New York Gov. website.

The Bond Act was approved by voters last fall. It invests in environmental justice, climate change mitigation, shoreline restoration, flood resilience, water quality, open space land conservation, recreational resources and green jobs.

More specifically:

$1.5 billion for climate change mitigation;

$1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction;

$650 million for water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure;

$650 million for open space land conservation and recreation; and

$300 million for other projects not specifically allocated in the Act.