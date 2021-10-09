Gov. Hochul signs legislation to provide rights to deceased NYPD detective child

In December 2014, Det. Liu was murdered in his vehicle while on duty. Through the use of in-vitro fertilization, his wife gave birth to their daughter in 2017.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Saturday establishing Angelina Liu as the genetic child and distributee of Detective Wenjian Liu for the purposes of estates, powers, and trusts law.

On December 20, 2014, NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu was murdered in his vehicle while on duty. Through the use of in-vitro fertilization, Detective Liu's wife, Pei Xia Chen, gave birth to their daughter, Angelina, in 2017. In this case, the Social Security Administration considers the child non-marital and refers to state law to determine the child's biological status.

"The case of Angelina and Wenjian Liu is an extraordinary one for which special considerations are necessary," Governor Hochul said. "I am proud to ensure that Angelina Liu receives the benefits she is entitled to, and I hope with the signing of this legislation that Angelina and her family are able to remember Detective Liu in peace."

This bill will ensure that Angelina is considered Detective Liu's child for purposes of New York's Estates, Powers, and Trusts Law despite the fact that due to the tragic circumstances of his passing, Detective Liu's daughter wouldn't otherwise be considered his child in the eyes of the law.

Legislation S.4350-A/A.7028 will allow Angelina to be properly named an heir of her father so that she may receive the benefits and any other rights and privileges she is entitled to.