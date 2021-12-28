Air ambulances allowed to provide blood transfusions following passage of new law

New York was the only state blocking the procedure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York is the final state to allow air ambulance crews in New York State to more easily provide blood for critically injured patients.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that would allow for flight teams, like Mercy Flight, to provide life-sustaining blood during that transport under a registered flight nurses' supervision. This new law takes effect immediately.

As we reported this summer, it took years for a bill like this to be passed. The New York State Senate and Assembly unanimously approved a bill to more readily allow the procedure this summer.

While there were concerns with proper storage of blood on air ambulances, other states around the country have been able to solve that problem.