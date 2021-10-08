Gov. Hochul signed a proclamation to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

Other states and cities have also moved to observe Indigenous People's Day.

President Joe Biden also recently issued a similar proclamation, reading in part "On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations."



Historically, the day is known as Columbus Day, but in recent years the explorer's legacy has been called into question. President Biden's proclamation explains this, citing that "Our country was conceived on a promise of equality and opportunity for all people — a promise that, despite the extraordinary progress we have made through the years, we have never fully lived up to. That is especially true when it comes to upholding the rights and dignity of the Indigenous people who were here long before colonization of the Americas began."