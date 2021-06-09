Gov. Hochul puts NY HERO Act in effect

"They really codified what local businesses have been struggling with, which is now that we have the CDC for months, talking about vaccination, the importance of vaccinations, wearing masks if you're not vaccinated, but it was hard to really enforce it for local businesses. Now, we've got the state codifying the requirement that local businesses have plans for vaccinations for workers who are not vaccinated and how to handle those that are not vaccinated and require that they wear masks. But it requires that when there's some type of an outburst of COVID, that there be a plan in place. And it should be very helpful for businesses who now are going to have the support of the state and making certain that there are requirements that are put in place by those employers to make certain that the employees are either handling the vaccinations, or don't have vaccinations, but have plans in place," said Covert.

2 On Your Side asked but it puts more rules and more mandates on a lot of businesses for some of the smaller ones that may not have the time or the employees to be able to put together this plan, what does it say to them? Could they be in trouble with the government?



"It could be a problem for the smaller businesses that don't have plans in place. If there are outbreaks, and they don't have the plans to make certain that [the outbreak] doesn't spread wider, it could cause some liability for that employer. I think that what's going to be important, though, is that they make sure that they follow whatever blueprint is set up by other employers and fellow business members who know how to set this up and follow that [guidance] because yes, it could increase their liability for not following the state's requirements if, in fact, they didn't put a plan in place," said Covert.



2 On Your Side asked, so does this increase the liability for an employee to possibly sue an employer if there is a COVID outbreak where they work?



"It could certainly increase the liability of employees that have employers who are being sued by employees. Now, generally, that comes under the workers' compensation laws. And so you're in that arena, but it could certainly increase the liability of employers, for their employees, or even customers who are now exposed, because the employers knew at some date, that there was COVID, that that was being airborne passed around in their business, and now customers are suffering the consequences of that. So this could lead to some increased liability for employers," said Covert.



2 On Your Side wanted to know if this is something that businesses could challenge if they wanted to get together and do it as a group?



"Yeah, you would certainly think that the businesses are going to challenge this, as they have with every COVID regulation to determine whether it's a reasonable restriction, whether it's reasonable to expect that they put plans in place of this nature to make certain that they have they know what to do if there is an outbreak. But you can certainly see the possibility of employers getting together and hiring some law firms to challenge the requirement to see whether it's constitutionally vested and whether the state's allowed to require employers to do this," said Covert.