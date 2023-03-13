GOP Leader McConnell released from hospital following concussion

McConnell will have a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehab facility before heading home, according to his spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the hospital days for a concussion he suffered last week after tripping and falling at a hotel dinner.

McConnell, 81, was attending a Senate Leadership Fund dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington D.C. on Wednesday when he tripped and fell.

According to spokesman David Popp, he said McConnell’s concussion recovery is “proceeding well” and was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Popp said McConnell will have a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehab facility before heading home.

McConnell’s team also announced doctors discovered the Kentucky Republican suffered a minor rib fracture stemming from that fall, which he is currently receiving treatment.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.

Popp did not disclose how long McConnell would be in rehab or away from his Senate duties.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.