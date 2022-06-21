Buffalo’s gerrymandered Council districts

Politicians picked their constituents the last time lines were drawn. It's happening again. Activists and good government types are mobilizing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A coalition of activists and good government groups is urging Buffalo’s Common Council to reject a redistricting plan that has been moving quickly and quietly toward approval.

And they’ve got a plan of their own to put in its place — one they say does a better job keeping neighborhoods together and promoting racial equity, while undoing the gerrymandering of a decade ago.

The proposal moving through the Council was submitted last month by a citizens commission charged with recommending new district lines based on 2020 Census numbers. That commission worked largely behind closed doors, with little public notice or input, the coalition argues. And its plan doubles down on political trade-offs made in 2011.