EAST AURORA, NY - Assemblyman David DiPietro has called off an event at the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora involving Steve Bannon.

In a news release Friday from Michael Caputo, DiPietro says the event was canceled after threats were made to the Roycroft Inn.

The release goes on to say that property managers were now requiring the DiPietro campaign to provide 30 uniformed police officers for security, and a $5 million insurance policy for the premises.

The campaign says a separate fundraiser scheduled for October 25th at the Roycroft, without any featured guests, will still be held as scheduled.

