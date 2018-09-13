ALBANY – The resignation of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman earlier this year set off a free-for-all to replace him, with four viable candidates squaring off Thursday in a Democratic primary.

The race is among three women candidates all with strong credentials and a sitting congressman from the Hudson Valley hoping to win by running on his record and outspending his foes.

The contest has been tight throughout, polls have shown, and it could be a long night before the results are clear.

"The race for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General is going down to the wire," said Steven Greenberg, a spokesman for the Siena College Research Institute.

Letitia James, the New York City public advocate and went into the race as the perceived favorite after she easily secured the state Democratic Committee's endorsement at its convention in May.

She has drawn the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and she has vowed to be independent of the Democratic governor if she's elected.

"As attorney general, I will never hesitate to stand up to the forces in New York or Washington who try to move us backwards and deny our most basic rights," she said in a recent statement.

Her opponents, however, have knocked her closeness with Cuomo, saying the state's top attorney needs to keep the executive branch at arm's length.

"This notion that the attorney general should be some running mate or little buddy to the governor is outrageous," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring, Putnam County, told the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau last month.

Maloney has pumped more than $1.4 million from his congressional campaign into his run for attorney general, blitzing the state with ads in advance of the primary.

If he wins Thursday, he will drop his run for re-election to his Hudson Valley House seat. If he loses, he will run for re-election in November.

His two campaigns have been derided by his foes and led to lawsuits, but his run has so far been upheld in the courts.

In a Siena poll Monday, Maloney and James were running neck and neck, while Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout was close behind. Lawyer Leecia Eve, who is from Buffalo, was a distant fourth.

The race has been largely focused on the candidates vowing to fight the policies of the Trump administration.

They each pledged to sue and battle White House initiatives that could hurt New Yorkers, such as those dealing with immigration and the environment.

The winner will faces Republican Keith Wofford, a Manhattan attorney and also from Buffalo, in the general election, Nov. 6. The post is a four-year term.

Having a competitive primary for attorney general in New York was not expected. Schneiderman planned to seek a third term, but resigned in disgrace in May after women accused him of abuse.

Barbara Underwood was appointed attorney general after Schneiderman resigned, and she will hold the position until Jan. 1 when the elected candidate takes office.

Speaking Monday to reporters in Albany, Teachout called it a "wide open race," noting 30 percent of likely voters remained undecided, according to the Siena poll.

"We are down to the finish line, and 30 percent of New Yorkers are undecided on this race, so these last three days are really important," Teachout said.

Teachout ran for governor in a Democratic primary against Cuomo in 2014 and lost, but did better than expected. Then she lost in 2016 in a congressional bid against Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, Columbia County.

In the attorney general's race, Teachout has touted her credentials as an expert on public corruption, vowing to clean up a state Capitol mired in scandals.

For Eve, a Buffalo native and now a New York City attorney, she has sought to promote her experience in government and in private practice, offering an alternative to the three leading candidates.

"I am the most prepared person to stand up for the rights of all New Yorkers and ensuring that the rule of law wins the day here in New York," she told the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved