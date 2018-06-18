ALBANY -- Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner announced Monday an independent bid for governor, making it a potentially four-way race in November.

Miner has toyed with running for governor for months after she left office in January, and she didn't enter the Democratic race for the party's nomination at its May convention.

Instead, Miner said she will run as an independent and seek enough petition signatures to get on the ballot.

She ripped the Cuomo administration for corruption.

As she toured the state, "people were just disgusted by the status quo and the corruption, and yet when you turn to the Albany political establishment, they just kind of shrug their shoulders," Miner told the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau. "And I just think that is unacceptable."

With Miner in the race, it could make for four candidates in the campaign this fall.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had wide leads in recent polls, but Cynthia Nixon is running against Cuomo in a Democratic primary Sept. 13.

Even if she loses to Cuomo in the primary, Nixon has secured a general election ballot line through the Working Families Party.

The Republican nominee is Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro, who welcomed Miner to the race.

Miner has been an outspoken critic of Cuomo, and the two sparred when she was Cuomo hand-picked co-chair of the state Democratic Committee after he took office in 2011.

Stephanie Miner plans to create a political party tied to a new group, the Serve America Movement, crowding the field with candidates from the left.

She said her goal is to win, not be a spoiler.

"The system isn't working, and the system needs to be ended," Miner said. "The only people defending the system are those people who are benefiting from it."

She said people should be more important than party labels in this year's race.

"You can’t be outraged and disgusted at the corruption in the Trump administration and turn a blind eye to it just because your party’s leadership is engaging in it," Miner said.

Molinaro welcomed Miner to the race.

“Mayor Stephanie Miner has been an outspoken critic of Andrew Cuomo’s reckless administration of this state, and I welcome her into the governor’s race," Molinaro said.

