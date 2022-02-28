Former Governor Andrew Cuomo launches ad campaign across NY state

Seeks to discredit AG's findings he sexually harassed several women, by noting he wasn't criminally charged. Does not mention DA's still found accusers credible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends of Andrew Cuomo, a political action committee for the disgraced former New York Governor, has launched a television ad campaign aimed at restoring Cuomo's tarnished image.

Cuomo, whom an Attorney General's investigation determined to be a serial sexual harasser of women, and who faced several other scandals resigned from office in August 2021.

The ad was scheduled to begin running on Monday in television markets across the state including in Buffalo on WGRZ-TV.

The 30 second ad, entitled Politics vs. The Law ,includes a brief still image of Cuomo, but does not contain his voice.

It strings together snippets of new coverage when several District Attorneys investigating claims against Cuomo announced they would not be bringing cases against him.

A news release from Rich Azzopardi, a longtime advisor to Cuomo and the Founder & Principal of Bulldog Strategies, claims the ad is to update New Yorkers on the fact that "5 Separate District Attorneys Rejected the Findings of the AG's Bogus Report."

While the ad appears to be aimed at convincing the viewer that Cuomo was completely exonerated, it fails to note that those district attorneys who declined to pursue criminal charges also said that the alleged victims were credible in their accusations, and that their decision was based more in their belief that there was not likely enough proof in order to convince a judge or jury beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred.

Does this mean necessarily that Cuomo is embarking on a political comeback?