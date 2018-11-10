NEWFANE, N.Y. - After months of trying to get a hold of Representative Chris Collins to get your questions answered, 2 On Your Side has finally tracked him down.

In an exclusive interview with 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley, we found Collins and he spoke with us for a couple minutes outside the Brookside Banquet Hall in Newfane. The Niagara County Republican Party was holding a meeting the candidates event there.

The Niagara County GOP Party nor the Collins campaign made mention that he would be attending the event. If you take a look at the party's website, candidates that were invited were named except for Collins.

