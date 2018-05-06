A former Navy sailor plans to sue former President Barack Obama and his administration, according to reports.

Kristian Saucier is accusing Obama and his administration of unequal protection under the law.

In March, President Donald Trump pardoned Saucier for his crime of mishandling classified information.

Congratulations to Kristian Saucier, a man who has served proudly in the Navy, on your newly found Freedom. Now you can go out and have the life you deserve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

Saucier is a former Navy submariner convicted in a federal court in Connecticut for taking pictures of a nuclear propulsion system and keeping them on his phone. He was sentenced to a year in prison in 2016, during the height of the presidential campaign.

Trump compared Saucier’s case to election rival Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. The president cited the case as evidence that Clinton should be jailed for mishandling classified information on a home email server set up to circumvent public records laws.

Saucier’s lawyer told Fox News that he expects to file the lawsuit soon in Manhattan. The lawyer plans to name the U.S. Department of Justice, former FBI director and Obama as defendants among others.

