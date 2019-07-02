ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York state lawmaker will pay a $10,000 fine for making unwanted sexual advances to a female staffer and offering her money or a job if she refused to cooperate with an investigation into the incident.

The state Joint Commission on Public Ethics announced Thursday that the fine for ex-Sen. Marc Panepinto (pan-uh-PIHN'-toh) is part of the settlement it and the Legislature's ethics commission reached to resolve the investigation into the Buffalo Democrat's case.

Panepinto pleaded guilty last June to federal government corruption charges.

He admitted to making unwanted advances toward a woman inside her New York City hotel room after a 2016 fundraiser. Panepinto also admitted to trying to bribe her into not cooperating with JCOPE's investigation into her allegations.

He was elected in 2014 and didn't seek re-election in 2016.