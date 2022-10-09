Erie County Legislature chairwoman April Baskin holds State of District 2 address

Baskin touched on a range of subjects, including black businesses, neighborhood disparities, plus the community benefit agreement for the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Legislature chairwoman April Baskin held her fourth annual State of District 2 address on Saturday.

She touched on a variety of subjects, including black businesses, neighborhood disparities, and the Buffalo Bills community benefit agreement for the new stadium being built in Orchard Park.

"If we want to actually see some of the things that the community has identified that they want, people have to get organized, and they have to get prepared," Baskin said.

A variety of topics addressed in @AprilBaskinld2 State of District 2 address, including the future @BuffaloBills stadium @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/i9eNT6ctbY — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) September 10, 2022

Baskin says she could not share more about the progress made on the community benefit agreement because of a non-disclosure agreement, but she remains optimistic about the negotiations.

On the topic of gun violence, Baskin said a new anti-gun violence community coordinator position in county government.