Erie County Legislature chairwoman April Baskin holds State of District 2 address

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Legislature chairwoman April Baskin held her fourth annual State of District 2 address on Saturday.
She touched on a variety of subjects, including black businesses, neighborhood disparities, and the Buffalo Bills community benefit agreement for the new stadium being built in Orchard Park.
"If we want to actually see some of the things that the community has identified that they want, people have to get organized, and they have to get prepared," Baskin said.
Baskin says she could not share more about the progress made on the community benefit agreement because of a non-disclosure agreement, but she remains optimistic about the negotiations.
On the topic of gun violence, Baskin said a new anti-gun violence community coordinator position in county government.
In 2022, under her leadership, the Erie County Legislature majority caucus members she said "fought hard, and has now delivered a robust drug treatment program for detainees in our local jails that are struggling with drug addiction. We funded and implemented surveillance cameras in the holding center following reports of abuse. This year we are set to launch out new detainee to employee program in partnership with the Sheriff's office."