Erie County Executive discusses his future in county politics

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shed some light on his future in county politics on Thursday.

He's currently running for a fourth term as county executive against Republican nominee Chrissy Casilio. Poloncarz said if he wins a fourth term, it would be his last as county executive.

"A lot of the things, major things, I thought, I was going to be able to accomplish on my third term had to get put on the back burner, including the Bills stadium," Poloncarz said. "We started negotiations, I talked with Kim Vogel in 2019 about that. That had to get all pushed back. Our work at the Renaissance Commerce Park or work on Live Well Erie. It is.

"I'm standing right now with the people give me the opportunity to serve one more term. This will be the last time I ever run for county executive."

Prior to being elected county executive, Poloncarz was the county comptroller.