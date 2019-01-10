BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ-TV, WNED-TV, WBFO radio and The Buffalo News will present a debate in the race for Erie County Executive on Thursday, October 17th at 7 PM.

You will be able to watch the debate between incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz and Independence party challenger Lynne Dixon on Channel 2, wgrz.com and the WGRZ Facebook and YouTube pages.

Veteran journalist Brian Meyer will serve as moderator. WGRZ investigative reporter Steve Brown, WBFO News Director Dave Debo and Buffalo News reporters Robert McCarthy and Sandra Tan will serve as panelists.

Please let us know if there is a question you would like to have asked at the upcoming debate. Send your questions via email to debate@wgrz.com or tweet them by including the hastag - #ECDebate.

The debate will take place at WNED-TV studios in Buffalo. Voters go to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th.