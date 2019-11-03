BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is threatening to sue Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz over the use of county funds.

The story was first reported by the Buffalo News over the weekend.

Kearns says the dispute started back in December 2019 when he made a request to the legislature to apply surplus funds received in 2018 to the clerk's 2019 budget, which included money to assist municipalities not eligible for state aid in combating zombie foreclosures.

According to the county clerk, the county budget director said that the request could be made through the budget balancing amendment process in the spring of 2019.

On March 4, Kearns was notified that all requests were approved, except the funding for the zombie home outreach initiative.

“I have two problems with the Executive’s refusal to fund this effort,” said Kearns in a released statement. “First, I followed the process as recommended by his office but now the Executive is arbitrarily exercising a pocket veto by saying I have a right to this money only to the extent of those purposes he sees suitable for the independently elected County Clerk. The Charter provides greater latitude for separately elected officials and the power of appropriation rests with the duly elected Legislature.”

“Second, from the filings received in this office, foreclosures are forecast to rise approximately 35% this year,” said Kearns. “When I met last week with the Zombie Foreclosure Task Force, comprised of local not-for-profits and local code enforcement officials, I learned that nearly 9,500 Erie County residents are 90 days or more behind on their mortgage payments. The Executive’s belief that the problem of foreclosures is not ‘critical’ in Erie County is the equivalent of ignoring an imminent storm threatening our neighborhoods.”

Kearns says he hopes county legislators will intervene and make legal action unnecessary.

Poloncarz replied to the Buffalo news article on twitter saying, "I'm very disappointed the clerk hasn't even attempted to speak to me about this matter, though now he threatens to sue me. County law is very clear: he controls his budget during the fiscal year but not once the year ends. I know, I helped write it in 2006."

