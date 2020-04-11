When will PA election results be counted? Here's what we know

When will voters know who won elections here in Pennsylvania? Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke with a political scientist from ESU to find out.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania voters turned out in large numbers Tuesday for an election that produced few of the glitches some had feared, leaving in their wake a mountain of ballots that will have to be counted in the coming days amid intense national scrutiny. Now all eyes are on the state as both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are hoping to secure its 20 electors to win the presidency.

When will voters know who won elections here in Pennsylvania?

There is a lot to consider, including a record number of mail-in ballots to count.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addressed concerns at a news conference in Harrisburg Wednesday morning.

"The delay that we're seeing is a sign that the system is working. This is a new system went into effect with Act 77 last year, and there are three million, millions of mail-in ballots that are being counted. And that takes longer than the way we used to do it with the standard in-person voting. So we may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results. Again, even if that takes a little longer than we're used to," Gov. Wolf said.

WATCH: Gov. Tom Wolf's news conference

"We are exactly where we said we would be. So we said it was going to take some time to count the mail ballots, and we are approaching 50 percent of the mail ballots counted," said Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. "This is a process. We've got, you know, somewhere. I don't know what the totals are going to end up at. But somewhere between 2.5 and three million ballots and as I've said many times, we had 260,000 ballots cast by mail in 2016. So we are we will be at 10 times the number of mail ballots. And the counties are already approaching 50 percent done."

Newswatch 16 spoke with Dr. Kenneth Mash, a political science professor at East Stroudsburg University, about this historic election.

“This is an extraordinary election, taking place during a pandemic record numbers of voter registration, record number of people voting absentee ballots, rules that have not been in place before.”

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state, and one a lot of people are watching carefully for results.

How many votes are left to be counted and where?

Statewide results are available on the Pennsylvania Department of State election dashboard.

“Because we do this based on counties, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on county officials and maybe put some attention on some people that are maybe not used to that national attention," said Dr. Mash.

Dr. Mash calls this a fascinating time and a nerve-wracking one for some, too. He says America has had elections like this before when the election results were not determined for days. His hope is that what happened this year changes things going forward.

“This is a fascinating period of time as we watch different states experiment with different methods. I would hope our elected officials will come up with definitive rules that aren’t going to be challenged in court, so everybody knows these are the rules this is how you’re going to get your ballot in after this election.”

When might we know the final results?

Dr. Mash expects all the counts will be in on Friday.



