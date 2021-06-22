WNYers head to the polls for Primary Day

Polls close at 9 p.m. Election results can be found at www.wgrz.com/elections.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is Primary Day. Voters in Western New York, and across the state, that are registered with a political party can vote until 9 p.m. tonight.

There are a couple big races in Buffalo and Erie County.

The first is the race for Erie County Sheriff.

Sheriff Tim Howard (R) is not seeking re-election. Running in the Democratic Party is Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould, Community Activist Myles Carter, and former Buffalo Deputy Police Commissioner Kim Beaty.

On the Republican side, John Garcia and Karen Healy-Case are looking to be nominated. Both are veterans of the Buffalo Police Department.

Another hot race is the democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo.

India Walton and Le-Candice Durham are attempting to take the Democratic line from Mayor Byron Brown, who is currently seeking his fifth term.

Several other races across Western New York are also on the ballot.

Results when polls close at www.wgrz.com/elections.