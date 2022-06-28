Western New Yorkers head to the polls for Primary Day

Polls close at 9 p.m. Election results can be found at www.wgrz.com/elections.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is Primary Day. Voters in Western New York and across the state that are registered with a political party can vote until 9 p.m. tonight.

There are a couple big races we'll be keeping an eye on. Among the primary races are New York governor, New York lieutenant governor, as well as several races for county committee members.

NOTE: Because this is a primary, you will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the same political party you are currently registered for.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to fend off challenges from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are competing for the nomination: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City's former mayor.

Primary races for lieutenant governor, state assembly, and judicial delegates are also on the ballot.

If you're unsure of where your polling place is, you can check your local county board of elections office by clicking on the links below:

2 On Your Side will have results when polls close at www.wgrz.com/elections.