Voters head to the polls in Pennsylvania

The McKean County Board of Elections office says there has been 1,751 newly registered voters since the June primary.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states in the presidential election this year.

Voters are turning out in McKean County.

Poll workers in Bradford tell 2 On Your Side that there was a line of people waiting for the polls to open this morning and people are eager to vote. By lunchtime, 200 people had voted at the First Presbyterian Church polling place.

That may seem small compared to numbers we've seen closer to Buffalo, but for this community, it's a big turnout.

Poll workers said at least half of those who voted Tuesday morning were first timers and registered after the June primaries. Another polling location had about 80 voters by the lunch hour.

By comparison, only 50 voted at that polling place in Bradford last election.

The final NBC poll released this morning shows a tight race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden with Biden narrowly ahead, but within the margin for error.

For McKean County, they’ve seen a big increase In absentee ballot requests.

For a comparison, in 2016, only 719 absentee ballots were returned in the county out of the 831 requested. Fast forward to 2020 - 4,009 have been returned out of 4,977 that were initially mailed out to voters who requested them.

Like New York State, Pennsylvania made it so you didn’t need an excuse to request an absentee ballot, due to the pandemic.

Many first time voters are hitting the polls today. Poll workers say that over half of the 400 voters that have come through four different polling stations in Bradford, PA Tuesday were new or first time voters.