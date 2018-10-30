BUFFALO, NY - We are just one week from Election Day and we're taking a look at some new numbers on voter registration in Erie County. They show that more voters are registering.

The new data comes from the Erie County Board of Elections, which says that since Primary Day, there have been 4,500 new registered voters, which is higher than typical in non-Presidential election years.

The Board of Elections says many of these new voters are millennials and that about 30 percent of them are 18 to 19 years old. Erie County commissioner Ralph Mohr says about a third of those new registered voters are in the 27th District and again, a lot of them are younger voters.

Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Chris Collins, who was charged earlier this year with insider trading.

Mohr says from his experience the increase in registered voters is due to interest in the issues.

"Teenagers are very active this year and are getting out to vote," Mohr said, "we've also did a number of outreach programs with the high schools 17-year-olds, if they're going to be 18 by Election Day are entitled to register to vote."

The date to register to vote passed several weeks ago.

The Board of Elections also tells us it has also seen more absentee voters cast their ballots, so far, about 15,000 have already been cast, which is pretty high.

Tuesday is the last day to mail in a request for an absentee ballot, an absentee ballot can still be picked up in person up to the day before the election.

