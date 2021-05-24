Voter registration deadline for June primaries is May 28

Registration forms must be postmarked, or delivered in person to your county board of elections on May 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan to vote in this year's June primaries and aren't registered to vote, you only have few days left to register.

The deadline to register to vote in the June 22 primary is Friday, May 28.

Registration forms must be postmarked, or delivered in person to your county board of elections on May 28.

If you have a change of address, you must notify the Board of Elections by June 2.

Early voting for the June 22 primary begins Saturday, June 12 until Sunday, June 20.

You can find voter registration forms at any local board of elections office, public libraries and the DMV.