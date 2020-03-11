Uptown Charlotte businesses and CMPD prepare for potential post-election protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the eve of Election Day, preparations were already underway in Charlotte and nationwide ahead of the public’s reaction to Presidential election results. Some say there is a chance violent protests could come.
In Uptown at the Holiday Inn on N. College Street, wooden boards could be spotted covering parts of the building. A manager told WCNC Charlotte the decision was made on Monday afternoon just ahead of Election Day as a step toward “being cautious.”
Businesses in other cities like Chicago, Atlantic City, New York and Washington D.C. have also taken similar steps by boarding up some of their buildings too. A recent survey by USA Today/Suffolk Poll found 75% of Americans are concerned about civil unrest following the election results.
RELATED: Election Day March to the Polls planned for Graham after marchers pepper sprayed, arrested over the weekend
“I don’t really like to resort to violence, but people need to be heard,” Bruce Dorsey said.
“I think there will be a lot of emotions, Matthew Makart said. “I remember last election there was lots and lots and I think there will be even more this time around.”
RELATED: Going to vote? Submitting an absentee ballot? Waiting for results? Here's what to expect on Election Day.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said so far, they haven’t received any information about planned demonstrations or mass gatherings in response to election results, but the police department said they do have a strategic plan in place if that situation arises.