Uptown Charlotte businesses and CMPD prepare for potential post-election protests

A recent survey shows 75% of Americans are concerned about civil unrest in response to election results.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the eve of Election Day, preparations were already underway in Charlotte and nationwide ahead of the public’s reaction to Presidential election results. Some say there is a chance violent protests could come.

In Uptown at the Holiday Inn on N. College Street, wooden boards could be spotted covering parts of the building. A manager told WCNC Charlotte the decision was made on Monday afternoon just ahead of Election Day as a step toward “being cautious.”

Businesses in other cities like Chicago, Atlantic City, New York and Washington D.C. have also taken similar steps by boarding up some of their buildings too. A recent survey by USA Today/Suffolk Poll found 75% of Americans are concerned about civil unrest following the election results.

“I don’t really like to resort to violence, but people need to be heard,” Bruce Dorsey said.

“I think there will be a lot of emotions, Matthew Makart said. “I remember last election there was lots and lots and I think there will be even more this time around.”