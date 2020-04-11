Too close to call: State Assembly 142nd District race goes to absentee ballots

There are 11,059 absentee ballots in Erie County, and those ballots will be counted on November 17.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The State Assembly race in the 142nd District remains too close to call, with more than 11,000 absentee votes yet to be tallied.

The race between Democratic Incumbent Patrick Burke and Republican Matthew Szalkowski will be determined in a couple weeks. There are 11,059 absentee ballots in Erie County, and those ballots will be counted on November 17.

Before his time in the Assembly, Burke worked in the Erie County Legislature from 2014 to 2018. He also taught at Buffalo State.