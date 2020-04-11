Tom Reed declares victory in the US Congressional 23rd District race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Tom Reed (R) declared victory over Tracy Mitrano (D) and Andrew Kolstee (L) for the U.S. Congressional 23rd-District seat.
Reed made the statement in his district Tuesday night.
The NY-23 District includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Steuben, Seneca, Tompkins and Tioga counties.
Reed is seeking his sixth term in Congress. Reed became a congressman in 2010 after his predecessor Eric Massa resigned.
Prior to Congress, Reed served as the mayor of Corning.