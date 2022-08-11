Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day.
DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term.
DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously the New York State Assemblyman for the 16th district, first elected in 1986. Dinapoli was also the first 18-year-old to hold public office when he was elected as a trustee on the Mineola Board of Education.
Paul Rodriguez is a former Wall Street analyst and financial advisor.
