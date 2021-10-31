Sunday marks last day of early voting in Erie County

For anyone who cannot make it to the polls Sunday, you will have to wait until Nov. 2 to cast your ballot on Election Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday, Oct. 31 is the last day to get to the polls for early voting before Election Day.

In Erie County 5,062 people went to the polls on Saturday; the City of Buffalo accounted for about 1,800 of those voters. That brings the total to 35,295 votes cast before Election Day or about 5.7 percent of those eligible to cast a ballot.

Early voting officially started on Oct. 23, giving registered voters an opportunity to cast their ballot in person without having to deal with long lines on election day.

On Sunday, there will be 38 early voting locations open across Erie County. Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. You can find the full list of early voting locations below or by clicking here.