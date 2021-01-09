Walton campaign: Stay issued on State Supreme Court decision favoring Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

In that ruling, Justice Paul Wojtaszek called a 23-week deadline 'excessively early' when it came to filing petitions to run for political office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An appellate court issued a stay on a recent State Supreme Court decision that had gone in Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's favor, according to India Walton's campaign.

The mayor had gone to court challenging the deadline to file petitions in order to be listed on the November 2 ballot as an independent candidate.

In that ruling, Justice Paul Wojtaszek called a 23-week deadline "excessively early" when it came to filing petitions to run for political office.

“This is clearly a wise decision,” Walton said in a statement Wednesday. “If everyday Buffalonians are late on rent, parking fees, or school assignments, they face consequences. There is no reason the rules should not apply to my GOP-backed opponent as well.”

On Tuesday, the Erie County Board of Elections decided to appeal a federal case that ruled in the mayor's favor last week. In that case U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. ordered the mayor's name to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate. The Board of Elections chairmen decided not to appeal the state case.

2 On Your Side reached out to Brown's campaign for a response. We did not immediately hear back.

I was just told state appeals court has put a stay on Judge Wojtaszek’s order instructing BOE to put Byron Brown on Nov. 2 ballot, pending arguments. No word from federal appeal court yet. — geoff kelly (@ghkelly1969) September 8, 2021