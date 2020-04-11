Incumbent Patrick Gallivan projected to win State Senate 59th district seat

Gallivan is projected to win as he currently has 93,020 votes, or 72%, with 98% of precincts reporting. Klimek has 36,578 votes, or 28%.

Incumbent Patrick Gallivan (R) is projected to maintain his tenure in the senate, after facing Jason Klimek (D) in the election for the seat of New York State Senator for the 59th District.

As of 1:30 a.m. on November 4, Gallivan is projected to win as he currently has 93,020 votes, or 72%, with 98% of precincts reporting. Klimek has 36,578 votes, or 28%.

Patrick Gallivan (R) joined the senate a decade ago and has been reelected every two years since.

Before his role in the senate, Gallivan was the Sheriff of Erie County from 1998 until 2005 and a New York State Trooper for 15 years. Gallivan also owns a small business and has served as a member of the New York State Board of Parole.

Some topics that Gallivan has focused his efforts on during his career include agriculture, regulations on business, economic development, second amendment rights, and the cost structure of Medicaid, according to his Senate page.