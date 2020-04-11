Borrello declares victory for 57th District

Incumbent George Borrello (R) is running against Frank Puglisi (D) for the New York State Senate 57th District seat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent George Borrello (R) has declared victory in his race against Frank Puglisi (D) for the New York State Senate 57th District seat.

"I am honored and grateful for the trust that the hardworking people of our region have again placed in me to represent the 57th District," Borrello said in a press release.

Borrello joined the senate in 2019 when he won a special election against Austin Morgan (D), after Cathy Young (R) resigned from the position to work at Cornell University.

Borrello is a local businessman who owns several businesses, including Sunset Bay Beach Club. He was the Chautauqua County Executive before joining the Senate and previously was a county legislator representing the Town of Hanover for eight years.

According to his Senate page, causes important to Borrello include easing the tax burden, legislation that helps agriculture, and workforce development initiatives.

“The COVID-19 challenge has exacerbated many existing issues and failures of our state government, which has further energized the need for change. That will be the starting point for our efforts. We must now set aside the politics and work to face the tough road ahead," Borrello added in the press release.

Puglisi is currently the chairman of the Cattaraugus County Democratic Committee. He has not actively campaigned for the post, understanding that there is a great deal of support for Borrello, according to The Post-Journal.