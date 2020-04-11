Goodell projected winner of NY State Assembly seat for 150th district

Incumbent Andrew Goodell (R) is the projected winner for the NYS Assembly 150th district..
Goodell has received 34,627 votes, or 73%. Cardinale has received 12,514 votes, or 27%.
All 61 precincts have reported results, but there are still 9,500 absentee ballots to be counted.
Goodell was first elected to office a decade ago. Before serving on the Assembly, Goodell had served as Chautauqua County Executive and the Chautauqua County Attorney. According to Goodell's Assembly page, he is a graduate of Cornell Law School.
New York State 150th Assembly District includes all of Chautauqua County.