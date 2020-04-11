Rivera is the projected winner of NY State Assembly 149th District

Rivera leads with 62 percent of the vote and 11,624 absentee ballots must still be counted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As current New York State Assemblyman (146th District) Sean Ryan bids for the State Senate seat for the 60th district, Jonathan Rivera (D) and Joseph Totaro (R) are competing for his assembly seat.

Rivera is the projected winner. With 100% of precincts reporting, Rivera leads with 28,944 votes, or 62%. Totaro has 17,606 votes, or 38%.

There are still 11,624 absentee ballots to be counted, with at least 7,265 of those ballots coming from registered democrats.

Rivera currently serves as the special assistant to the Commissioner of Public Works in Erie County. He has previously worked in the office of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for HSBC Bank, and in the office of Congressman Brian Higgins.

On Rivera's website, some issues that he would like to focus on include health care, child care, the environment, affordable housing, public transit supporting the LGBTQ+ community, defending unions and investing in minority and women owned businesses (MWBEs).