Stephen Hawley wins re-election in State Assembly 139th district race

ALBION, N.Y. — Republican Stephen Hawley won re-election to the Assembly in New York State's 139th District with a decisive victory.
Hawley defeated Libertarian Mark Glogowski. Hawley had nearly 79 percent of the vote with 118 of 122 districts reporting.
Hawley, a Batavia native, won election to serve the 139th District in a 2006 special election. He has owned an insurance company for more than 35 years and runs on a business background.
Glogowski, a Rochester native, ran on a platform that touted social and economic liberties, as well as government transparency. He worked 32 years at Eastman Kodak, working in research labs, before retiring in 1996.
The district includes all Genesee County, most of Orleans County, and part of Monroe County.