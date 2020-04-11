Stephen Hawley wins re-election in State Assembly 139th district race

Hawley, a Batavia native, has served that district since winning a 2006 special election.

ALBION, N.Y. — Republican Stephen Hawley won re-election to the Assembly in New York State's 139th District with a decisive victory.

Hawley defeated Libertarian Mark Glogowski. Hawley had nearly 79 percent of the vote with 118 of 122 districts reporting.

Hawley, a Batavia native, won election to serve the 139th District in a 2006 special election. He has owned an insurance company for more than 35 years and runs on a business background.

Glogowski, a Rochester native, ran on a platform that touted social and economic liberties, as well as government transparency. He worked 32 years at Eastman Kodak, working in research labs, before retiring in 1996.