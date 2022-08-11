Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate

On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III.

Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.

Residents voted and Sean Ryan won the race 54% to 46%.

The 61st was part of the new redistricted district, which now takes in parts of Buffalo, Amherst, Tonawanda, and Grand Island.