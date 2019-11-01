BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D) says he intends to run for re-election this year.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page in response to an article in the Buffalo News about Chris Jacobs being the GOP front runner for the race.

Here is his full statement:

It is my intention to run for reelection this year, with an official announcement to come soon. No matter who my opponent may be, I will proudly run on my record of promoting job growth and economic development, improving our quality of life, and building ladders of opportunity to the middle class for all. I hope I can count on your support as we continue to work together to create the best community we can be. - MCP

Jacobs, who previously served as a NYS Senator and Erie County Clerk, has not made any public announcements that he is running for Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz has been Erie County Executive since 2012.