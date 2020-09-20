People who registered to vote got a free meal at Buffalo event

Community Access Services on Bailey Avenue helped people locate their polling place and handed out election information.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community Access Services on Bailey Avenue held a voter registration event on Saturday.

The deal was if you signed up to vote, you got a free meal to go along with it.

The group helped people locate their polling place and handed out election information as well.

"We know people need to register to vote before October 9 to vote in this election, but voting is part of your civic duty," Ekua Mends-Aidoo, the group's equity and inclusion officer, said. "To help we're trying to get as many people registered and interact with community partners as well."

The deadline to register to vote in New York for the November election is October 9.