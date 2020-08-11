People flock to Bidwell Park to celebrate Biden election victory

They honked horns and waved flags in the Elmwood Village. The group grew larger as the afternoon went on, with some expressing disbelief at the result.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some people in Buffalo celebrated the calling of the U.S. presidential race on Saturday by honking horns, waving flags and gathering near Bidwell Park in the Elmwood Village.

The group grew larger as the afternoon went on, with some expressing disbelief at the result.

The Associated Press called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after calling Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.

"I almost feel like the last four years were necessary to bring this country together," Buffalo resident Tess Leverenz said.