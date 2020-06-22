x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

elections

Pandemic puts NY-27 District seat on 2 ballots

The unusual situation is part of election season fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The US Capitol Building is seen at dusk in Washington, DC, February 6, 2018, as lawmakers work to avert a government shutdown later this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. House district once represented by Chris Collins is on two separate ballots Tuesday. One is for the special election to fill the convicted former congressional member’s fourth term and in a Republican primary for the GOP line in November’s general election. 

The unusual situation is part of election season fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved the special election originally scheduled for April to coincide with state and federal primary elections.

 Collins narrowly won reelection in 2018 while under federal indictment for insider trading but pleaded guilty on Sept. 30. He resigned from Congress the next day.

RELATED: Collins receives delay in starting prison sentence

RELATED: Who can vote in New York's presidential primary and congressional special election

RELATED: Legal analysts weigh in on Chris Collins' 26-month sentence

RELATED: Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison