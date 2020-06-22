Pandemic puts NY-27 District seat on 2 ballots

The unusual situation is part of election season fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. House district once represented by Chris Collins is on two separate ballots Tuesday. One is for the special election to fill the convicted former congressional member’s fourth term and in a Republican primary for the GOP line in November’s general election.

The unusual situation is part of election season fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved the special election originally scheduled for April to coincide with state and federal primary elections.