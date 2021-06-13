Over 900 ballots cast in Erie County on Day 1 of early voting

Early voting runs now through June 20 for the New York State primary.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Erie County Board of Elections, 904 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting for the June 22 primary elections.

Early voting runs now through June 20 for the New York State primary. Sites will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced earlier this week that her office would make an Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming election. Voters who encounter issues with voting during the primary can contact the hotline and workers will be available to troubleshoot and resolve any issues voters may experience, including voting by absentee ballot.

Voters who have a problem can contact the hotline at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the election. The hotline will be open now through June 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hotline will also be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 22.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease," said Attorney General James. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”