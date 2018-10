BUFFALO, N.Y - The New York Times has a live poll out that tracks who has the edge in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat in real time, as they are calling people in the district and polling them.

We're nearing 350 in NY-27, where Chris Collins (R, inc) has a 1 point lead. Siena had this race at Collins+3 a couple of weeks ago.

One difference is that we're naming the minor party candidate. Will be interesting to do a full comparison at the end. https://t.co/CkT70FP0PL — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 28, 2018

The poll shows that Rep. Chris Collins has a slight lead over opponent Nate McMurray.

You can view that poll in real time here.

