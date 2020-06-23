NYS Primary, 27th District special election today

Voting locations across the state will be open, but upstate there will be about 3,000 fewer of them than in a normal year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A primary election season like no other reaches its conclusion Tuesday as New Yorkers pick their candidates for congress, president and other offices following campaigns in which candidates largely had to connect with voters online amid a pandemic.

About 1.8 million people requested absentee ballots by mid-June and have until Tuesday to mail them.

Polls close at 9 p.m., but because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week, the results of many primary contests might not be known until at least late June.

The U.S. House district once represented by Chris Collins is on two separate ballots Tuesday.

They are a special election to fill out the convicted former congressional member’s fourth term and in a Republican primary for the GOP line in November’s general election.

The unusual situation is part of election season fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved the special election originally scheduled for April to coincide with state and federal primary elections. Collins narrowly won reelection in 2018 while under federal indictment for insider trading but pleaded guilty on Sept. 30.

He resigned from Congress the next day.