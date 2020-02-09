NYS Board of Elections creates one-stop absentee ballot web portal

The deadline to apply through both web portals is seven days before the general election, which is October 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Board of Elections has created a one-stop absentee ballot web portal to allow registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot online.

You can access the portal at: https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html

“The portal will make it easier for New Yorkers to apply for an absentee ballot and it will also make it easier for our boards to process the applications,” said Todd D. Valentine, Co-Executive Director of the Board in a released statement.

“Voters from every corner of the state can go to one location to complete an online absentee ballot application and submit it,” said Robert A. Brehm, the other Co-Executive Director.

“The system will record each entry so if a voter forgets and they re-apply it will tell them the date of their original application and how to follow-up,” said Peter S. Kosinski, Commissioner and Co-Chair of the Board.

Those with special needs or disabilities will also be able to apply for accessible ballots online. The accessible ballot will be emailed to voters to affirm they need the accommodation and will be able to use their own assistive technologies to cast their vote.

“Utilization of the web portals makes the administrative process for both the voter and the Boards of Election more efficient by eliminating the 2-5 day mail service delivery that ordinarily would take place. Having daily data files processed by the Board also streamlines the application intake process,” said Commissioner Douglas A. Kellner.

The deadline to apply through both web portals is seven days before the general election, which is October 27. The US Post Office has warned voters that they cannot guaranty delivery of absentee ballots applied for less than 15 days before the general election.

Once you receive your absentee ballot, you may return it in any of the following ways:

1. Put it in the mail ensuring it receives a postmark no later than November 3rd.

2. Bringing it to the County Board of Elections Office during regular business hours, on or before November 3rd.

3. Bringing it to an early voting poll site between October 24th and November 1st