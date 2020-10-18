x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Elections

NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

As many as 4 to 5 million New Yorkers are expected to cast absentee ballots after the governor authorized their widespread use because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service" before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — With the clock ticking down to Election Day, officials are cautiously optimistic New York has fixed problems with mail-in voting that led to delays and disenfranchisement in a rocky June primary. 

As many as 4 to 5 million New Yorkers are expected to cast absentee ballots after the governor authorized their widespread use because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the primary, local elections boards struggled with the crush of mail-in ballots, and thousands were disqualified over technical issues. But after a summer of refinements, officials say the state is better prepared.

Related Articles