NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

ALBANY, N.Y. — With the clock ticking down to Election Day, officials are cautiously optimistic New York has fixed problems with mail-in voting that led to delays and disenfranchisement in a rocky June primary.

As many as 4 to 5 million New Yorkers are expected to cast absentee ballots after the governor authorized their widespread use because of the coronavirus pandemic.