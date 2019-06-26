BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Democratic primary race is too close to call in the City of Niagara Falls.

Robert Restaino holds a small lead over Seth Piccirillo. All districts have reported and Restaino is leading by 79 votes. About 3,800 votes were reported.

Absentee votes still need to be counted. The Board of Elections says it's received 164 Democratic absentee ballots in the city.

Piccirillo tells 2 on your Side his campaign has reached out to the Board of Elections for a timeline, and he's also expecting to run on the Working Families Party line.

Restaino says he doesn't expect any big changes after the absentee ballot count.

The winner will face off against Republican candidate Glenn A. Choolokian in the November election.