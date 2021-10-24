NYS comptroller endorses Hardwick for Erie County post

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli visited Western New York on Sunday to endorse Democrat Kevin Hardwick for Erie County comptroller.
"It's not just about the audits, you're reporting the numbers," DiNapoli said.
Hardwick faces a challenge from Republican candidate Lynne Dixon, a former county legislator who now serves as associate deputy comptroller.
"It's trying to frame some of those big important issues that are out there in a way that the public can understand what some of the options thoughtful options are, and that's why I really think not only your practical experience as an elected official but your academic experience studying government," said DiNapoli.
