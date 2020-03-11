Nearly 80,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far in Erie County

Election officials say they sent 94,110 absentee ballots to Erie County residents that requested them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 80,000 absentee ballots have been received at the Erie County Board of Elections.

Those that have not returned them yet, have to have them postmarked no later than November, 3, 2020 and they have to be received by the BOE no later than seven days after Election Day (Tuesday, November 10, 2020).

Military and overseas voters’ ballots have thirteen days after the election to arrive (Monday, November 16, 2020).

Erie County Board of Elections says they will begin counting absentee ballots on November 17.

In Genesee County, 4,963 absentee ballots were requested by voters. So far, the Genesee County Board of Elections has received 3,85 back. They will begin counting absentee ballots November 10.

Niagara County Board of Elections sent out 18,911 absentee ballots and received 14,25 back so far. They will begin counting November 12.