Moving Day: Erie County prepares for Election Day by distributing voting machines

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, about 440 voting machines and scanners will be distributed to polling places across the county.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Early Voting in New York state now over, all eyes are on Election Day and making preparations for people to vote in-person. On Monday morning, the Erie County Board of Elections will begin the process of delivering voting machines and scanners to polling places across the county.

Those voting machines and scanners are stored in a warehouse at the Tri-Main Building in Buffalo.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections about 440 voting machines and scanners will be distributed to polling places. More than 130 will be sent to polling places in Buffalo, while more than 300 will go to surrounding towns, villages and cities.

The work of distributing the equipment is done by staff from the Board of Elections -- all day, they'll be busy setting up for Election Day.

As for final Early Voting numbers, the Board of Elections says that more than 39,000 voters cast their ballot during Early Voting, nearly half of that tally was made of up by voters in the City of Buffalo, which has seen a heated race between Mayor Byron Brown and India Walton for control of City Hall.

The Board of Elections reports that 4,589 voters cast their ballot on the last day of Early Voting.

This Early Voting tally is way down from 2020, which was a Presidential Election year. According to elections commissioners, 167,938 people participated in Early Voting last year. Commissioners say 26,514 people participated in Early Voting in 2019.